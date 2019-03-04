E-x cop runs amuck; 1 dead, 2 wounded

SAN FELIPE, Zambales – A dismissed police officer ran amuck, killing a 72-year-old woman and wounding two others in Barangay Sto. Niño here Sunday morning.

Police identified the slain victim as Erlinda Arriola and the wounded as 76-year-old Rogelio Arriola and 71-year-old Jaime Facelo, residents of Barangay Amagna.

The suspect, Randolf Cambe, 48, a dismissed police officer and resident of Barangay Sto. Niño, fled after the incident.

Prior to the incident, the suspect was confronted by the Arriola couple after the former’s goat ate their vegetables.

As the conversation turned into a heated argument between them, Cambe drew his gun and shot the couple in the abdomen. Facelo, younger brother of Erlinda, tried to intervene but the suspect shot him the legs.

After running out of bullets, Cambe hacked both Rogelio and Jaime with a bolo.

Cambe fled on board his Honda XRM colored without plate number.

The victims were rushed to San Marcelino District Hospital (SMDH) where Erlinda was declared dead on arrival.

The two other victims were transferred to James L. Gordon Memorial Hospital where they are currently being treated and observed. (Jonas Reyes)

