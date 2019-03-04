Maine out in the open

MAINE Mendoza has finally admitted to currently dating actor Arjo Atayde.

The actress took to social media to confirm speculations a day prior her 24th birthday on Mar. 2.

She said, ” Again , without waiting a n y longer, here’s the statement and confirmation you have been waiting for: It’s true, I am dating Arjo.”

Maine continued, “We have been going out for quite some time now, sure you know that since we are always on the ‘What’s the latest chika? section, kahit ang tagal na naming lumalabas.

“I know, I have been reading tweets from my supporters and I am well aware that majority of them are not in favor of him – of anyone, actually.

“And I understand the sentiments of some because of the ‘loveteam culture’ here in the Philippines.

“You might be waiting for an explanation as to why I chose him. Excuse me for saying this but… why not?

“You may have listed a long list of reasons why I shouldn’t but we all know it’s made out of hatred, anger and disappointment.

“I choose not to judge his character for whatever he’s done in the past because that does not define him as a person.

“I was raised to never judge a person, to always see the goodness of people no matter how other people see them.

“As for Arjo, I choose to go out with him multiple times so I’d get to know him better.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that. I welcomed him to my life, just like what I’d do to other people. I hope I am making myself clear with that.”

She even enumerated what made Arjo special.

“He always goes out of his way to make me extra happy and actually puts in effort in everything he does.

“I appreciate everything he does for me and I am happy that I get to experience such wonderful things.”

The two first worked together for the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.”

Rumors about the two being in a relationship started spreading almost immediately.

It didn’t help that photos of them together started appearing on social media.

It was on Jan. 22 that Arjo admitted he and Maine are “exclusively dating.”

On Maine’s birthday, the actor posted a photo of them in warm embrace.

He wrote as caption, “My reason for being. Happy birthday to my main.” (NEIL RAMOS)

