PA gets US guns, mortars

The Philippine Army on Sunday received 80 assault rifles and 40 mortars from the United States government.

PA spokesman Lt. Col. Ramon P. Zagala said the 80 assault rifles is a grant by the US government to the PA under the Military Assistance Program.

The PA through its modernization program purchased the 40 mortars from the US government under the Foreign Military Sales Program.

Zagala said assault rifles are the primary direct fire weapons used by infantry troops participating in armed battles against the enemy while mortars are indirect fire weapons mainly used to support the infantry.

“The Philippine Army expresses its gratitude to the US government in granting the assault rifles that will greatly improve the fighting skills of our frontline troops,” Zagala said.

“Further, the purchase of mortars through the Army modernization fund upgrades our weapons systems and capabilities for the Philippine Army to better perform its mission to secure the land,” he added. (Francis T. Wakefield)

