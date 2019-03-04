PNP backs release of ‘narco list’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) supported on Monday the release of the so-called “narco list,” a tally of politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs, ahead of the May 2019 midterm elections despite opposition of several lawmakers.

PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said the organization is inclined to support the decision of President Duterte on the issue. The President earlier expressed support to release the narco list.

“It’s high time Filipinos should know the truth so that the voters can decide properly who are worthy of being elected into power,” Albayalde said.

“But for me, it will be up to the Commander-in-Chief. If he decides to divulge the list, then we will support his decision. It depends on President [Duterte],” he added.

This, despite the opposition of Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, a former PNP chief; and Richard Gordon to the anticipated release of the narco list by the Department of the Interior Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Both the senators said the release of the list “is unjust and unfair” for the politicians since they would be denied the right to due process.

Instead of releasing the list, the lawmakers said authorities should just file charges against the politicians suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade. They also said the move to release the narco list reeks of politics.

Even the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) opposed the release of the narco list, saying that implicated politicians have a right to be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

For his part, the country’s top cop agreed that the list should be thoroughly validated before it is released by the concerned agencies. (Martin Sadongdong)

