SMC pledges P1 B for Tullahan River cleanup

San Miguel Corp. and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources yesterday formalized a joint commitment to undertake an extensive cleanup of the Tullahan River system – a crucial step to rehabilitating the Manila Bay.

Ramon S. Ang, SMC president and chief operating officer, and DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu signed the landmark memorandum of agreement that will implement a comprehensive dredging and cleanup of the 59.24-kilometer tributary that starts from the La Mesa Reservoir and traverses the cities of Valenzuela and Malabon before reaching the mouth of Manila Bay through Navotas City.

Ang said SMC will provide the DENR P1 billion to fund the massive cleanup effort.

“The cleanup of the Tullahan river, like other river systems going out to Manila Bay, is crucial to bringing back the glory of the Manila Bay,” said Ang.

“We are proud to partner with the DENR on this project. In the last couple of months, we have seen what can be done when our government has both political will and a clear understanding of what can be done to make a difference,” he added.

Ang said the project is a perfect example of the kind of environmental progress that the public and private sector can achieve together.

Under the five-year agreement, SMC’s tasks include:

– Implementation of a dredging and cleanup plan provided by the DENR to reduce solid wastes and floating debris.

– To lend equipment, manpower, and funding for equipment operations such as fuel and logistics costs.

– To assist in the community mobilization activities of the DENR.

– To install a trash trap, transfer dredged materials, and install signages in relation to the rehabilitation program.

San Miguel, which operates the country’s oldest brewery in Polo, Valenzuela, has for many decades been dredging the Tullahan River.

