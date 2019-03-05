200 new cops take oath in Cordillera

CAMP DANGWA, La Trinidad — Out of more than a thousand applicants, only 200 have passed the tedious screening process to enter the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Nana, director of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera, administered the oath of office of new members of the PNP composed of 165 males and 35 females on Monday afternoon at Camp Major Bado Dangwa.

“The profession you have chosen is one of the most challenging job. You must render service to the community putting the general welfare above and beyond your personal interests.” Nana told the newly appointed Police Officers 1 (PO1) or Patrolmen/Patrolwomen in the region.

They were urged to lead the fight against criminality, corruption, terrorism, and illegal drugs to ensure public safety and security.

In his welcome message, Nana said more than a thousand applied for police service but only 200 have passed.

He thanked the families of the recruits for supporting their children, husband/wife and friends to enter the police service and be one of the highland cops in Cordillera, the most disciplined police in the entire country.

“With you as additional force, I know we can do so much in giving protection which the people’s need in ensuring their safety and security”.

The 200 new cops were welcomed during reception rites wherein they underwent a series of physical exercises to determine their endurance if they really are fit to be part of the PNP.

They were turned over to the Cordillera Administrative Region Training School where they will undergo the Public Safety Basic Recruit Course (PSBRC) for six months which will be followed by another six months of Field Training Program (FTP).

After completion of the one-year training, they will be qualified for permanency.

A patrolman receives a basic monthly salary of P29,668 aside from allowances and other non-cash benefits. (Zaldy Comanda)

