PDEA chief remains firm vs release of narco-list

The leader of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is standing firm against the release of the narco-list amid reports that the Department of the Interior and Local Government will make it public next week.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino insisted on his personal belief regarding the release of the narco-list, emphasizing that from the beginning that he doesn’t want the list to be revealed or disclosed.

Despite Aquino’s view, PDEA spokesman Derrick Arnold Carreon clarified the agency will follow President Duterte’s order to release the narco-list.

Carreon explained the agency is against such move, citing that politicians tied to illegal drugs under PDEA’s watch may elude apprehension.

He noted the release of the names of narco-politicians will prepare rogue politicians to find ways to wiggle themselves out of their involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

If this happens, Carreon said the long hours of case build-up initiated by anti-narcotics operatives will just go down the drain.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier said that DILG Secretary Eduardo Año might release the list next week, in time for the local campaign in the May elections.

Panelo said the President has given the go-signal for the release of the narco-list.

He said that releasing the names of politicians with illegal drug trade links will guide the electorate in casting their votes in the May 2019 mid-term elections. (Chito Chavez)

