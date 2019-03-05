Easterlies affecting Mindanao

Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over parts of Mindanao as the easterlies or the winds coming from the Pacific Ocean continues to affect the region, the State weather bureau said yesterday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said that the easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Dinagat Island and Surigao provinces. It warned residents of possible flooding during severe thunderstorms.

PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said that most parts of the country could expect a generally fair weather as the northeasterly surface wind flow stretches across Luzon and Visayas.

The northeasterly wind flow will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Bicol and Eastern Visayas, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experienced partly cloudy skies also because of the northeasterly surface wind flow.

No gale warning was raised but the State weather bureau warned that coastal waters on the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon will be moderate to occasionally rough.

Coastal waters on the rest of the seaboards in the country will be slight to moderate. (Alexandria San Juan)

