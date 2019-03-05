Brownlee signs with Lebanese powerhouse Al Riyadi

by Ernest Hernandez

After helping Mighty Sports finish third in the recent Dubai International Basketball Championship in Dubai, Justin Brownlee left an impression that he got a contract from one of Lebanon’s premier ball clubs.

Curiously, it was Al Riyadi who signed the resident import of Ginebra.

Al Ryadi is the same team that beat Mighty Sports in the crossover semis.

This was announced yesterday by player-agent Sheryl Reyes.

“#TeamReyes would like to announce that we have officially signed for top team Al Riyadi for the remaining season of the Lebanon League,” announced Reyes.

“I was very happy that Al Riyadi agreed that we only sign for 1 ½ month. They wanted to sign him (Brownlee) for a year but I told them that he wants to play for Ginebra and they allowed us. Brownlee will be back this May to play for Ginebra in the second and third conference,” she added.

With this development, Brownlee won’t be able to join Alab Pilipinas in the ongoing ABL season.

“Sudden change of plans but we won’t be joining Alab Pilipinas this year. However, we got the blessings from Charlie Dy, Alfrancis Chua, and Tim Cone that we will try this new market. We will be back for Ginebra this May,” Reyes detailed.

