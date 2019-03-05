Butuan City students join info drive vs ‘Momo’

BUTUAN CITY – About a thousand students from Grades 5 to Grade 12 participated on Monday in the burning of a “Momo” effigy at Libertad National High School in Barangay Libertad, Butuan City.

Police Brig. Gen. Gilberto DC Cruz, director of Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office 13 (PRO 13), spearheaded the awareness and information drive against the viral “Momo Challenge” which reportedly caused the death of an 11-year-old student in Quezon City.

Students and teachers were briefed on how “Momo Challenge” lures children to play and perform the challenges of the game.

It was followed by a video presentation wherein Cruz gave his advices to parents and children.

The burning of a “Momo” effigy highlighted the activity.

PNP personnel, teachers and students formed a circle and jointly lit the effigy as a sign of concerted effort in promoting online security.

Cruz expressed hope that no child in Northeastern Mindanao or Caraga region will become victim of the “Momo Challenge”.

Online users responding to the “Momo Challenge” are asked to do series of horrific tasks beginning with alienating friends and families, then inflicting self-harm. Failure to accomplish the task will yield threats from “Momo”. (Mike Crismundo)

