CEU triumphs

Centro Escolar University kept its sharp form in the PBA D-League after cruising to a 90-65 victory over University of Perpetual Help yesterday at the Paco Arena in Manila.



John Rojas scored 14 points while Maodo Diouf, Tyron Chan, Christian Uri and Rich Guinitaran added 12 points apiece as the Scorpions led from the onset to produce another lopsided win and tie Metropac-San Beda Movers and the City of Valencia-San Sebastian Stags in the Foundation Group for the lead at 2-0.

Diouf also had 18 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks and Judel Fuentes chipped in 10 to give CEU a 2-0 record.

In the first game, Diliman College-Gerry’s Grill subdued The Masterpiece-Trinity, 88-51. (Jonas Terrado)

