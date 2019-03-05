Libyan High Court acquits 7 PH seafarers of oil smuggling

The Philippine government on Monday thanked the Libyan government for the acquittal of seven Filipino seafarers who have been held in Libya since 2017.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, the Libyan High Court has ordered the release of the seven crew members of the M/T Levante who were earlier sentenced by a lower court to four years in prison for allegedly attempting to smuggle fuel.

Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Mardomel Melicor said they received a copy of the order of the High Court Sunday.

The embassy is now coordinating the repatriation of the seven seafarers with Libyan authorities.

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III, presidential adviser Abdullah Mamao, and the Department of Foreign Affairs sought the Libyan government’s help in securing the release of the Overseas Filipino Workers.

Melicor said the seven were among 20 Filipinos who were taken into custody after the Libyan Coast Guard boarded and seized the Liberian-flagged tanker while it was anchored in international waters.

The Filipinos were investigated and detained for alleged economic sabotage because they supposedly attempted to smuggle six million liters of fuel.

Melicor added that Libyan authorities released the 13 crew members in February last year but charged the remaining seven, who are all officers, and sentenced them to four-year prison terms in November.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. thanked Libyan authorities for their assistance in securing the acquittal. (Roy Mabasa)

