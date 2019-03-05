PNP gathers evidence vs teachers supporting rebellion

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is in the process of gathering physical evidence against educators who are suspected of supporting rebellion, the country’s top cop has revealed.

After the completion of evidence gathering, PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde said they will take the matter to the court and the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) to have the licenses of the rogue educators be revoked.

This, after the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) filed a motion before the Court of Appeals on Monday to reconsider its ruling regarding their junked petition on the alleged profiling of the PNP on some of their members.

Albayalde said the PNP will not hesitate to file cases against the teachers who will be proven teaching rebellion to their students.

“The court has dismissed [their petition] and I don’t know if it will be entertained again although its their right to file [a motion for reconsideration.] At the same time, it is also our right to file cases against them if we will be able to get physical evidence on their participation in rebellion,” Albayalde said.

“It’s in the process actually, we are in the process of getting physical evidence against them also and if we prove that, we will not hesitate to file for the revocation of their licenses,” he added.

The beef between the two parties started as early as January 2019 when leaked photos of a supposed PNP memoranda issued by the Santa Cruz Police Station of the Manila Police District (MPD) went viral on social media.

The memoranda stated that police were told to make rounds in select schools in Manila to gather information about members of the ACT.

Aside from the Manila Police, reports of supposed profiling of ACT members were allegedly recorded by the group in Tarlac, Bulacan, Cebu, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Zambales, Navotas, Malabon and Agusan del Sur since the start of 2019.

However, due to technicalities, the Court of Appeals earlier dismissed the petition of the ACT which insisted that the supposed surveillance and profiling of the PNP on its members were against the Constitution. (Martin Sadongdong)

