NLEX hikes toll effective March 20

The North Luzon Expressway Corp. will increase toll starting March 20 at the NLEX following its approval by the Toll Regulatory Board.

NLEX Corp. said the TRB has approved its petition to impose an additional P10 fee in the open system and P0.18 in the closed system of the expressway from Balintawak, Quezon City to Barangay Sta. Ines, Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The additional toll rates to be implemented at NLEX are:

Open system (Quezon City to Marilao, Bulacan):

Class 1 (ordinary cars): P10

Class 2 (buses and small trucks): P23

Class 3 (large trucks and trailers): P29

End to end system (Quezon City to Mabalacat):

Class 1: P22

Class 2: P56

Class 3: P67

The adjustments included the new add-on toll rate of P6 applicable to the open system upon the completion of the NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 and P4 for the open system and P0.18 for the closed system as part of the initial tranche of approved period adjustments due in 2013 and 2015.

“For the past seven years or since 2012, the NLEX Corp. has not enjoyed the periodic toll rate increases covered by its concession agreement with the government,” the tollway operator said.

The NLEX Harbor Link Segments 9 and 10 are now included in the open system and will decongest several traffic chokepoints such as A. Bonifacio Ave., EDSA, C3 Caloocan, Karuhatan, Valenzuela City; MacArthur Highway, and Quezon City.

The NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10, inaugurated last Feb. 28 by President Duterte, is serving around 30,000 motorists daily. It is also seen to reduce travel time between C3, Caloocan to NLEX Karuhatan in Valenzuela from one hour to five minutes.

In 2016, NLEX Corp. filed an arbitration case against the government due to foregone revenues amounting to P7.5 billion, as of June 2017, from failure to increase rates. Last year, the firm said it is willing to drop the case.

NLEX Corp. is a unit of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. It is the builder and concessionaire of NLEX and also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. (PNA)

