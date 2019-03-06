PDEA: 13 Western Visayas politicians in narco list

ILOILO CITY — Thirteen politicians from Western Visayas region are included in the latest narco list that Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) might release prior to the May 2019 elections.

While the names of politicians were not divulged, PDEA-6 Regional Director Alex Tablate clarified the list is still undergoing validation.

“This is not final. New names may be added while other names may be removed,” Tablate said.

Of the 13 politicians on the new list, seven are candidates. But Tablate refused to identify their locations.

Since August 2016, no less than President Duterte publicly named several Western Visayan politicians. Most notable is the repetitive mention of former Iloilo City mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog.

Aside from Iloilo City, President Duterte also named alleged narco politicians from Bacolod City as well as Antique and Guimaras provinces.

Based on PDEA intelligence, Tablate said these politicians are only drug protectors and not directly involved in the illegal drug trade. (Tara Yap)

