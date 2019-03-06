Roxas, Malaysian triumph

Malaysian Shahrul Shazwan and Maria Alyssa Roxas won the men’s and women’s open singles titles in the recent 12th Prima Pasta Badminton Championships at the Powersmash badminton courts in Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.



Shazwan regained his title by beating national player Ross Leenard Pedrosa, 21-18, 21-17, in the event supported by SMART Communications through MVP Sports Foundation and APACS Makati.

Shazwan of JC Badminton, who was dethroned last year after losing in the semis, advanced to the final following a 21-16, 21-18 win over Rabie Jason Oba-ob.

Roxas, on the other hand, bested Janelle Anne Andres, 21-14, 21-19, to reign in the distaff side of the event sanctioned by the Philippine Badminton Association.

