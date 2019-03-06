PSL: Sta. Lucia ends slump

Sta. Lucia finally snapped its five-game skid as it turned back Foton, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix yesterday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.



Casey Schoenlein delivered the killer blows in the third and fourth sets to tow the Lady Realtors to their second victory in the women’s club league that has ESPN5 and 5Plus as broadcast partners.

Schoenlein tallied 13 points while her partner Molly Lohman had 12 points for the Lady Realtors, who stepped back on the winning track in the event that also has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

The locals also stepped for Sta. Lucia up as Pam Lastimosa had nine points on top of 12 digs and seven excellent receptions while Jho Maraguinot chipped in nine hits and 15 receptions in a well-balanced offensive assault.

