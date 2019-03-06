  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Woman's body found in drum

March 6, 2019

     

     

    An unidentified woman was found stuffed in a drum on Wednesday in Taguig City.
    Taguig City police said that the body with long golden brown hair was clad in blue short and sando when discovered inside a drum at 7:40 a.m. at Blk. 41 lot 7, Poolan St., Barangay Central Bicutan, Taguig City.

    According to police, they received a call at around 8:02 a.m. from barangay officials regarding the discovery of the body.

    Members of Police Community Precinct 2 immediately went to the scene and saw the woman’s body inside a blue drum with a wire tied around her neck.

    Police are still conducting investigation to establish the identity of the victim. (Dhel Nazario)

