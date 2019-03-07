Aicelle Santos takes final bow as Gigi on ‘Miss Saigon’

AFTER a year of “grand holiday,” the “Miss Saigon” curtain has came down on Aicelle Santos.

On Instagram, the Filipina actress-singer officially bid farewell to her character Gigi Van Tranh as the musical’s global tour concluded. “Miss Saigon’s” last show was held in Cologne, Germany on Sunday.

“And just like that we are down to our last day in Miss Saigon! What?! Thanks for an awesome year Gigi!” she wrote on social media. “I believe I am braver because of you! You allowed me to dance crazy like no one’s watching and be as creative and entertaining as I can (at least to myself), 8 shows a week!”

Aicelle said that her “Miss Saigon” stint gave her peace and learning solitude. It also allowed her to have a “grand holiday to places I never knew I’d see in this lifetime.”

“I made new friends and discovered diverse cultures. You are worth every note sung, every tear shed and body pains endured,” said Aicelle, who bagged the role of Gigi back in March 2018.

A message from the official “Miss Saigon” Instagram account read: “…Since July 2017 we’ve visited 14 cities and wish to thank all of YOU who have joined us on our journey.”

In past Instagram posts, Aicelle said she feels “humbled and blessed” to be part of the show’s UK tour.

“‘Whatever He wills, I will follow,’” she said. “This has been my guiding mantra through the highs and lows of life. And with this new direction I’m taking, I couldn’t thank you enough, Lord.”

Other Filipino artists in “Miss Saigon” UK were Red Concepcion and Gerald Santos, who were earlier cast as The Engineer and Thuy, respectively, with Joreen Bautista, who alternates as Kim.

“Our Filipino flag stands tall and proud. Honored to represent!” the 34- year-old “Pinoy Pop Superstar” runner-up added. (REGS PARUNGAO)

