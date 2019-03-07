Debatable

IN the debate over the necessity of debates between and among senatorial candidates, a reelection­ist or former government official is presumed to be at a disadvantage while his newcomer challenger enjoys the benefit of the doubt. A challenger has lots of points to pick on, a reelectionist can only defend his record, hardly ever a perfect piece of work.

The field is wide open for the newcomer. He sees the other side’s mistakes, loopholes, unfulfilled promises, a mine field of missed opportunities, contradictory state­ments, misstatements, wrong choice of words. The sky’s the limit, there are no borders, barri­ers, boundaries, everyone on the opposite fence is fair game. What­ever the other party says is fodder for their livestock, whatever they don’t say is a sign of weakness.

Television debates are meant to enlighten the audience, but there’s an unspoken rule among broad­casters that has not been codified. The rule is that debates rarely change a viewer’s attitude. Some­one who hates Candidate Ugh and watches him on TV will continue to hate him during and after the show.

Taken in that context, a candi­date who’s pure as the driven snow – one who has never had the ex­posure, and that’s a loaded word, exposure as in “exposed” – has a better chance of gaining a few points than the familiar candidate who’s not exactly telegenic, sym­pathetic, convincing, or charming. Richard Nixon lost the debate and the US presidency to John F. Ken­nedy because JFK was a fresh face with a winning personality. The older, more experienced Nixon was sweating under the harsh studio lights, which made him look ner­vous. On what intellectual points did one candidate score over the other? No one cares, or remem­bers.

Comelec has denied us the chance to watch with horror, amusement, boredom or all of the above, the more than 60 senatorial candidates slugging it out in a formal de­bate. Fortunately or unfortunately as Comelec explains, there’s not enough time (?) to organize such a mass exhibition of aspirations (or lack of inspiration) but it’s the law, you cannot force someone whose mere qualification is based on age, address, and literacy, to shine bril­liantly as an orator/debater.

