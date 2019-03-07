Kegel exercises para feeling masikip

Hi Ms. Rica,

I’m in a relationship at two years na and we have a lot of time spend­ing sex whenever we have time. My problem now is feeling ko hindi na ako masarap para sa kaniya. Baka po kasi dahil maluwag na ako dahil four times na ako nanganak. Ma’am gusto ko po malaman, paano po ba maibabalik ang dating sikip?

Loose Lady

Hi Loose Lady,

Thank you for bringing this topic out there in the open. Madaming mga ba­bae ang nakakaexperience nang ganito, especially after having children, pero nahihiya silang pag-usa­pan.

Sabi na “maluwag” ka na or you feel loose. Paano mo ito nalaman? Did your boyfriend tell you this? Or is it based from your explo­ration of your body? Child­birth can bring about many changes to a woman’s body and sexual functioning and these changes are a normal part of woman’s life.

Kung gusto mo maibalik ang feeling ng pagiging masikip down there natu­rally, you may try to do ke­gel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. Ang muscles na ito ang nag-stretch kapag ikaw ay nanganganak. By doing kegel exercises the muscles can grow stronger and more elastic. Nakaka-improve din ng sexual pleasure ang Kegel exercise by giving you more intense orgasms! Pero hindi niya mapapaliit ang iyong vagina, kaya lang nitong pasikipin ang iyong opening.

Paano mag Kegel exer­cises:

Habang umiihi ka, clench your pelvic floor muscles para tumigil and iyong pagihi for about 4-5 seconds. Tapos ay i-release mo ulit ang flow ng iyong ihi. These are the muscles that you work on during Kegel exercises.

Do these exercises 10 repetitions per session, about five sessions per day.

If you do these exercises regularly, may makikita kang pagbabago sa pagtighten ng iyong vaginal muscles and hopefully, you won’t feel insecure about this anymore. Hope that helps! Good luck!

With Love and Lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist.

