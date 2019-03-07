Kegel exercises para feeling masikip

- Home
Hi Ms. Rica,
I’m in a relationship at two years na and we have a lot of time spending sex whenever we have time. My problem now is feeling ko hindi na ako masarap para sa kaniya. Baka po kasi dahil maluwag na ako dahil four times na ako nanganak. Ma’am gusto ko po malaman, paano po ba maibabalik ang dating sikip?
Loose Lady
Hi Loose Lady,
Thank you for bringing this topic out there in the open. Madaming mga babae ang nakakaexperience nang ganito, especially after having children, pero nahihiya silang pag-usapan.
Sabi na “maluwag” ka na or you feel loose. Paano mo ito nalaman? Did your boyfriend tell you this? Or is it based from your exploration of your body? Childbirth can bring about many changes to a woman’s body and sexual functioning and these changes are a normal part of woman’s life.
Kung gusto mo maibalik ang feeling ng pagiging masikip down there naturally, you may try to do kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. Ang muscles na ito ang nag-stretch kapag ikaw ay nanganganak. By doing kegel exercises the muscles can grow stronger and more elastic. Nakaka-improve din ng sexual pleasure ang Kegel exercise by giving you more intense orgasms! Pero hindi niya mapapaliit ang iyong vagina, kaya lang nitong pasikipin ang iyong opening.
Paano mag Kegel exercises:
If you do these exercises regularly, may makikita kang pagbabago sa pagtighten ng iyong vaginal muscles and hopefully, you won’t feel insecure about this anymore. Hope that helps! Good luck!
With Love and Lust,
Rica
* * *
If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.
Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.