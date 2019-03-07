Strict disciplinarian assumes as EPD director

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A one-star police general known as a strict disciplinarian formally assumed as acting director of Eastern Police District yesterday.

Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Tambungan replaced Police Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba as district director in a turnover ceremony at the EPD headquarters in Pasig City. Balba was relieved from his post for command responsibility after a member of the EPD District Drug Enforcement Unit was arrested for robbery-extortion last Tuesday in Pasig.

Albayalde also sacked the 15-man drug enforcement unit of EPD led by Police Major Allan Miparanum.

Tambungan is a member of the Philippine National Police Academy Class 1987 and former Manila Police District deputy director for administration.

Prior to his appointment as EPD chief, Tambungan served as the executive officer of the PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations. He also served as the acting deputy regional director for administration of the PNP Regional Office 4-A (Calabarzon).

During his tenure as MPD deputy director for administration a few years back, Tambungan was known for implementing strict disciplinary actions against erring MPD police personnel.

Tambungan, then chief of the PNP Aviation Security Group, traded shots with two suspected robbers in Manila in 2017, killing one of the suspects, after they robbed him and his wife at gun point and took his gold necklace.

In his message, National Capital Region Police Office director Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar advised Tambungan to go slow with his disciplinary actions. “We have heard lots of your disciplinary measures. Hinay-hinay lang ha,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar revealed that Balba will be transferred to the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City. “It’s up to the oversight committee of the PNP leadership kung ano ang next assignment niya,” Eleazar said. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

Related

comments