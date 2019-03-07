Tams gore Warriors for 5th win in row

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

Far Eastern University (FEU) continued its rampage, this time the Tamaraws claimed the scalp of the University of the East Warriors, 25-10, 25-21, 25-18, in UAAP men’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Tamaraws were relentless in the attack line, firing 38 kills to secure their fifth straight triumph and remain atop the leaderboard.

Graduating spiker Redijohn Paler paced FEU with 12 points built on eight hits, two blocks and one aces while middle blocker John Paul Bugaoan chipped in 11 points highlighted by 10 attacks.

The Tamaraws also outmuscled the Warriors on the defensive lane by posting seven blocks while exploding at the service are with eight aces.

It was the fourth straight loss in five matches for UE, with Al-John Abalon, Noel Alba and Bryan Bonoan combining for 18 points in futile efforts.

Also cruising to the straight-set win was University of Santo Tomas (UST), which drubbed La Salle, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17.

Still reeling from a five-set loss to the Tamaraws, the Tigers regained their old form for their third win in five appearances at solo fourth.

Joshua Umandal spearheaded UST with 18 points while Manuel Medina and Jayvee Sumagaysay merged for 15 points.

La Salle suffered its fourth defeat in five games as no player managed to score in twin figures.

Billie Anima scored nine points for the Green Spikers while Kieffer Reyes and Geraint Bacon finished with seven and six points.

Related

comments