8,440 erring cops sanctioned since 2016

The Philippine National Police has imposed administrative sanctions to 8,440 erring police officers since 2016 under its internal cleansing program.

PNP spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said from January 2016 to Feb. 28, 2019, 2,528 policemen were dismissed from the service, 4,511 were suspended from their work, 601 were reprimanded, 507 were demoted in rank, 34 were placed in restriction, and 58 had their privileges withheld.

Banac said this is proof that the PNP is serious in weeding out rogue cops from their roster.

“We are the ones who are implementing laws against illegal drugs and then we see police officers actually involved in illegal drugs. That’s not allowed because that is embarrassing for the PNP,” he said.

Banac assured that these police officers were given due process in their cases.

Of the 2,528 dismissed police officers, 441 were involved in illegal drug activities; 322 tested positive for illegal drugs; while 119 others were involved in illegal drug-related cases, such as being a protector or user.

The 119 involved in illegal drug activities were pinpointed by arrested drug personalities while some were caught in the act.

Despite a strict selection process, aspiring policemen who do dirty deeds could still be qualified during recruitment, Banac said.

“We are strict in the process of recruitment but it cannot be denied that there are recruits who can pass the interview and neuropsychiatric test. When it comes to the service, they can be exposed to biting the temptation, in which we can see the weakness of their values and character,” he said. (PNA)

