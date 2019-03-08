A matter of debate

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
IN many democratic countries around the world, debate is not just an academic platform in discussing crucial issues of public interest. Even in electoral exercises, it has become a tool in measuring a candidate’s depth of knowledge of issues and a reflection of the skill of a person on how to deliberate on the legislative proposals being proposed.
Electoral campaign in the country, however, embraces a passive view of the value of debate. Recently, candidates identified with the opposition expressed frustration after the informally planned debate accepted by another partisan bloc did not materialize.
Debate in local polls is not a structured and strictly enforced feature of Philippine politics. In the absence of a regulation that makes such platform a compulsory attribute, the role of bringing issues to public consciousness espoused by candidates falls on media outfits.
Reluctance to go head-to-head in a debate against candidates known for their elocutionary skills is predictable, especially when the aspirants being challenged have deficient exposure to public argumentation and have limited stock knowledge on how to dissect issues. Worse, the lack of public speaking skill can create complications during the actual debate.
The significance of a debate in the presence of the voting public, which is also about the discussion of platforms and political agenda, is best measured in the exchange of arguments and the lessons conveyed to the electorate. Popularity, recall, and familiarity do not assure the selection of the best candidates but understanding what they have in mind and what bring to Congress.
Of course, the fear of joining a debate has something to do also with survey ranking and perception. A candidate who holds a secure spot in a poll even if everybody knows he is dumb, does not cherish the thought of being humiliated in a debate and see his lofty rating being jeopardized.
Philippine politics, alas, has turned into a stable of inferiorly-bred politicians, some of whom were elected on account of dynastic provenance. In the past, candidates would openly challenge rivals to a debate at Plaza Miranda with a singular intention of making their platforms heard over national television. That was the period when the Senate, the breeding ground of future president, hosted brilliant minds like Jovito Salonga, Jose Diokno, Raul Manglapus, Ferdinand Marcos, Emmanuel Pelaez, Lorenzo Tañada, and Benigno S. Aquino, Jr.
Today, the political exercise to know what knowledge, skill, and capability a candidate brings to chambers of Congress has turned into a matter of debate.