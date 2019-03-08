A matter of debate

IN many democratic countries around the world, debate is not just an academic platform in discussing crucial issues of public interest. Even in electoral exercises, it has become a tool in measur­ing a candidate’s depth of knowledge of issues and a reflection of the skill of a person on how to deliber­ate on the legislative pro­posals being proposed.

Electoral campaign in the country, however, embraces a passive view of the value of debate. Recently, can­didates identified with the opposition expressed frus­tration after the informally planned debate accepted by another partisan bloc did not materialize.

Debate in local polls is not a structured and strictly en­forced feature of Philippine politics. In the absence of a regulation that makes such platform a compul­sory attribute, the role of bringing issues to public consciousness espoused by candidates falls on media outfits.

Reluctance to go head-to-head in a debate against candidates known for their elocutionary skills is predictable, especially when the aspirants being chal­lenged have deficient ex­posure to public argumentation and have limited stock knowledge on how to dissect issues. Worse, the lack of public speaking skill can create complications during the actual debate.

The significance of a debate in the presence of the voting public, which is also about the discussion of platforms and political agenda, is best measured in the exchange of arguments and the lessons conveyed to the electorate. Popularity, recall, and fa­miliarity do not assure the selection of the best can­didates but understanding what they have in mind and what bring to Congress.

Of course, the fear of joining a debate has some­thing to do also with survey ranking and perception. A candidate who holds a secure spot in a poll even if everybody knows he is dumb, does not cherish the thought of being hu­miliated in a debate and see his lofty rating being jeopardized.

Philippine politics, alas, has turned into a stable of inferiorly-bred politi­cians, some of whom were elected on account of dy­nastic provenance. In the past, candidates would openly challenge rivals to a debate at Plaza Miranda with a singular intention of making their platforms heard over national tele­vision. That was the pe­riod when the Senate, the breeding ground of future president, hosted brilliant minds like Jovito Salonga, Jose Diokno, Raul Man­glapus, Ferdinand Marcos, Emmanuel Pelaez, Lorenzo Tañada, and Benigno S. Aquino, Jr.

Today, the political exer­cise to know what knowl­edge, skill, and capabil­ity a candidate brings to chambers of Congress has turned into a matter of debate.

