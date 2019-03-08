Alab seeks ABL revenge

by Jonas Terrado

Game Friday (The Arena, San Juan)

6 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs Macau

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas looks to avenge its dismal loss to the Macau Black Bears last week when they lock horns anew in the ASEAN Basketball League at The Arena in San Juan.



Coach Jimmy Alapag is expected to come out with a master game plan in hopes of stopping the Black Bears’ Fil-American guard Mikh McKinney in the 6 p.m. duel.

McKinney, one of the league’s top scorers with an average of 26.3 points per game, torched Alab for 40 points as Macau posted a 116-103 home victory last Feb. 27.

The 27-year-old has scored at least 40 in four games this season, including a career-high 42 in the Black Bears’ 94-84 loss to the Formosa Dreamers last Sunday.

But Alab heads into the contest already with an advantage with Macau’s world import Anthony Tucker out for the remainder of the regular season due to an ankle injury.

Alab is coming off a road win in Singapore and is keen on raising its record to a league-best 18-4 card.

Imports Renaldo Balkman and PJ Ramos and Ray Parks Jr. are once again expected to lead Alab’s attack.

