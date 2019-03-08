Armed Forces bombs ASG in Sulu

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command said yesterday military forces continue to conduct hot pursuit operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu.

Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the AFP Western Mindanao Command, said at 6:40 a.m. yesterday, the Philippine Air Force conducted bomb run targeting 200 combined ASG members under ASG leader Radulan Sahiron and Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan in Sitios Agas-Agas and Limasan in Barangay Kabbun Takas, Patikul, Sulu.

Besana said the result of the bombardment is yet to be determined as clearing operations are still being conducted.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo Jr. said they have stepped-up their tactical offensives against the ASG following the monitored and validated consolidation of the terrorists in the hinterlands of Patikul.

“This military offensive is launched before they could carry out whatever terroristic action they are planning which I believe something big as they have consolidated such number of terrorists,” Pabayo said.

“The JTF Sulu will never lose focus in hunting down these terrorists that had been wreaking havoc in this part of the country. Hence, it would be better for them to surrender than be hunted as fleeing criminals of the society,” he added. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments