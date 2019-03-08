Boracay to ban cruise ships during peak seasons

ILOILO City—With the continuous government-led rehabilitation, world-famous Boracay Island will ban the visit of international cruise ship during the peak seasons.

“We will enforce a policy banning cruise ship during the peak seasons such as Chinese New Year, Holy Week, summer, All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day, and Christmas,” said lawyer Helen Catalbas, Western Visayas regional director of Department of Tourism (DoT).

The Boracay Cruise Ship Assessment Team, which is chaired by DOT, is implementing the seasonal ban to ensure allowing only 6,405 tourists per day to enter the resort island in Malay town, Aklan province.

Cruise ships making a stop in Boracay generally carry around 1,500 to 4,500 passengers and crew.

However, tourists from cruise ships do not technically stay for an entire day and do not need room accommodation. They are usually given seven hours to explore the island including visiting the famous stretch of white-sand beach, the secluded Puka Beach, souvenir shops, and restaurants.

Since reopening to tourists last October 2018 after a six-month closure, Boracay has only welcomed four cruise ships. The latest was Seven Seas Navigator, which arrived last March 4. (Tara Yap)

