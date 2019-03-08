Comelec denies ‘Otso’ debate plea

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Commission on Elections en banc has rejected the request of the opposition Otso Diretso Senate bets for a debate with the administration Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

In a statement, Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the request was denied as granting it would be tantamount to giving preferential treatment to some senatorial candidates or slates.

Jimemez added that it would also be practically impossible, logistically, to conduct meaningful debates involving all 62 candidates, without risking allegations of preferential treatment.

Jimenez also cited time constraints as another reason for the decision. “There are considerable time constraints, with only about two months remaining,” he said.

The poll official had earlier said that it is already “unlikely” for them to organize a debate due to the nearness of the elections.

In their letter to the poll body, the opposition coalition cited the statement of HP founding chairperson Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte that they “find a third party organizer for the debate.”

“Hence, this request considering the independence and impartiality of the Comelec in the conduct of elections,” Otso Diretso said.

The Otso Diretso bets said they believe that a debate would be beneficial to the voting public. (Leslie Aquino)

Related

comments