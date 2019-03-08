Duterte dismisses PCSO GM Balutan for corruption allegations

A former military general has lost his government job over corruption allegations.

President Duterte has dismissed Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan in line with his relentless campaign against corruption in the bureaucracy, Malacañang announced yesterday.

“The Palace confirms that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has terminated the services of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Alexander Balutan on his present post due to serious allegations of corruption,” Panelo said in a statement.

“We hope that this will serve as a stern warning to all government officials and employees that there are no sacred cows in the current administration, especially when it comes to serving the Filipino people with integrity and loyalty,” he added.

Balutan, a retired Marine general, was appointed by the President to the PCSO post in September 2016. Duterte earlier said he wanted someone to lead the PCSO who will kill corruption in the agency.

Panelo affirmed that the good governance and public accountability remained the “twin hallmarks” of the Duterte administration. He said these were the standards the government workers must exercise “at all times and with utmost responsibility and fidelity.”

“Those who fail to observe the same will inexorably suffer the harsh and punitive consequences,” he said.

Panelo also assured that the President’s anti-corruption campaign would be sustained in the remainder of his term.

“The campaign against corruption, like the war on prohibited drugs, will be relentless and continuing until the last day of the President’s term,” the Palace official said.

“Not during my watch!’ is the searing message of PRRD to those who wish to violate the the Constitution and the laws of the land,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

