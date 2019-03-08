Ex-swimming chief passes away

by Nick Giongco

For swimming chief Mark Joseph passed away peacefully in the United Kingdom, the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) said in a statement released on Thursday.



Joseph was 56.

PSI president Lani Velasco, who assumed the leadership of the swimming body after Joseph stepped down as PSI president two years ago, said that Joseph’s family is “making arrangements for his funeral.”

Joseph would have represented the country in the 1980 Moscow Olympics had it not been for the US-led boycott that was supported by the Philippines.

Before his passing, Joseph was a member of the High Diving Commission in the FINA, swimming’s world governing body.

Joseph was pretty active in social media and his last post – on Facebook – was on Tuesday.

