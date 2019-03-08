Kidnap ring member tries to snatch boy in Paranaque

An alleged member of kidnapping syndicate was arrested after he tried to snatch a five-year-old boy in Paranaque City Thursday night.

Police identified the suspect as Princess Jana Estabillo,19, a resident of Lambaking Dulo Biatya, Marilao, Bulacan. She is now detained at the Paranaque City police station and charges of kidnapping is being prepared against her.

The victim was a kinder pupil residing in Barangay Baclaran, Paranaque City.

Investigation showed that prior to the incident, the victim was playing with his friends identified as certain “Not-not and Kulot” at about 6:30 p.m. along Pinaglabanan St. corner Rita Extension, Barangay Baclaran, Paranaque City when the suspect arrived.

Witnesses said the suspect immediately held the hands of Valeriano, telling the boy “samahan mo ako sa banyo” and walked away.

Neighbors, seeing the boy in the company of the suspect not known to them, blocked the path of the duo as the others immediately called for police assistance.

Police said that they found out that the suspects is a member of kidnapping syndicate based in Bulacan, which uses their victims to beg on streets. (Jean Fernando)

