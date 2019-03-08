MWSS urges public to conserve water

1 SHARES Share Tweet

While there is enough water supply, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System yesterday appealed to the public to conserve water to cushion the effects of El Niño during the summer months.

“Since we primarily source our water from Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system, we have to do our share to help lessen the effect of El Niño not only on our need for water in our households and industries but also on agriculture,” MWSS Administrator Reynaldo V. Velasco said.

Velasco said there is always a need to use water wisely to prevent shortage and ensure its steady supply, especially during the dry season, and to contain the effects of El Niño in the tropical Pacific although weak it may be.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, this development has resulted in the upgrade of the ENSO Alert System to El Niño Advisory, adding that this year may be the warmest year in record because the El Niño is worsened by man-made global warming as bared by scientists.

Velasco said that, as a rule, discharge for potable water supply becomes the priority during drought events, reducing water releases for agricultural irrigation and power generation.

Water from Angat passes through Ipo Dam where it is then released to La Mesa Dam. According to PAGASA, La Mesa Dam has a 47-cubic-meter-per-second allocation of water from Angat Dam, higher than the 44 cms the government normally earmarks for it during the dry season.

Velasco said the water level at La Mesa Dam is recorded below normal level and has prompted calls for water conservation from concerned sectors to maintain water reserve availability.

An MWSS bulletin said as of March 5, its reservoir water level is 69.47 meters, down from its normal high water level of 80.15 meters.

The onset of the dry season and the increasing demand from burgeoning population contributed to the decline in water level. (PNA)

Related

comments