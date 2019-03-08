NBI arrests 2 pimps, rescues 11 women in Rizal

Two alleged pimps were arrested while 11 females, including two minors, were rescued last Wednesday by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents from a prostitution ring in Rizal province.

NBI spokesman Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin identified the two arrested persons as Christian Mabbayad and John Romel Bueno. The duo were arrested during an entrapment operation conducted by the NBI-Rizal District Office (NBI-RIZDO) at a resort in Rizal.

During the operation, NBI agents rescued 11 females, two of them minors.

Lavin said the operation was conducted based on the report of non-government organization Destiny Rescue Philippines.

The spokesman noted that the suspects, who operate in Pasig City, Makati City, Quezon City, and Rizal, offer the sexual services of women through social media transactions.

Their clients, both foreign and local, pay P3,000 for the service of each female.

The suspects underwent inquest proceedings before the Antipolo City Prosecutor’s Office for violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended; and the Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act. (Jeffrey Damicog)

