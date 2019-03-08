Paulo Avelino, nadisgrasya!

NASAKTAN ang aktor na si Paulo Avelino matapos itong madisgrasya kamakailan.

Diumano’y aksidenteng nag-crash ang kanyang minamanehong big bike sa gitna ng isang motoring event.

Dahil sa pangyayari, na-dislocate daw ang kanang balikat ng aktor.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nagpapagaling na ang aktor at naibalik na rin sa ayos ang kanyang balikat.

Mabilis na kumalat ang balita kaya’t nageksplika si Paulo sa Instagram.

Aniya, “Yes, I did crash again and although it was a low side crash, unfortunately I dislocated my right shoulder for the first time (It was painful btw).

“Tuason Racing and the event organizers immediately rushed me to the hospital where they were able to pop my shoulder back in (hurt even more) but immediately felt relief over my right shoulder.

“Upon checking the extent of the mobility of my shoulder I asked if I could go back to the track and after going for a few laps, Voila! I am still fully capable of riding, but definitely at a slower pace due to minimal discomfort on my right shoulder.

“I was able to finish my whole CSSPH course for this year, level 3 and 4.

“Sometimes we just have to slow down, assess what We’ve been doing wrong, swallow your pride and accept our mistakes.

“Then finally, come out as a better person. Full speed ahead!”

Ang CSSPH ay ang tanyag na California Superbike School Philippines na matatagpuan sa Clark, Pampanga.

Ingat-ingat, Paulo! (Delia Cuaresma)

