PNP halts use of new ranks

The Philippine National Police has temporarily halted the internal use of its modified rank classification pending the issuance of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11200.

Police Major Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, PNP Chief Directorial Staff, signed a memorandum order which states that all memoranda issued or to be issued by the PNP related to the implementation of the new rank classification “be put on hold.”

“In this connection, all communication shall reflect the old rank until the approval and effectivity of the implementing rules and regulation of RA No. 11200,” Cascolan said in the memorandum order.

According to Cascolan, the IRR will prevent any confusion and allow uniformity in the use of the new rank classification. Furthermore, he said, the PNP Directorate for Plans has been tasked to craft the law’s IRR.

Police Col. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the IRR is expected to include the proper abbreviations of the ranks and its usage in written communications.

“Yes, our internal use of the new rank classification was hold in abeyance pending the approval and release of the IRR within 30 days. That will specify the policies, proper abbreviations, and their usage in written communications,” Banac said.

“But for the public and media, there is no prohibition should they wish to use the new rank classification as enumerated in the newly approved law,” he added.

Police Major Gen. Lyndon Cubos, chief of the PNP Directorate for Personnel and Records Management, had earlier issued a memorandum which gave the go signal for the use of the new rank classification. (Martin Sadongdong)

