MANY consider the ‘90s the dawning of a new era for Pinoy Rock and for good reason.

It was when many bands including the likes of the Eraserheads, Rivermaya, the Youth, and Yano, came to fore.

Riding along the wave, albeit in a smaller scale, is the oddly-named band The Wala?

Formed in 1993 by singer Raffy Reyes, guitarists Eric Bicera and Donald Villareal, bass player Chris­topher Navarro, and drummer Noel Tipan, the band made hay playing the underground circuit.

They were not without original songs, several of which tackle social and environmental themes as written mostly by Bicera.

One of their epics, the rocking “Pagkain ng Ka­bayo,” garnered attention after being included in Vicor Record’s “Filipino Alternative Collection Vol­ume 2.”

Through the years, The Wala? underwent many changes, including members.

The only remaining original member is Bicera who, apart from guitar duties also now handles vocals.

He is joined by drummer Jhembo Enage (for­merly of 12 Gauge and Fishbone), and his cousin John Enage on bass, who also played with The Wuds, Dodong Cruz, and Dong Abay.

When asked of the fable behind their curi­ous name, Bicera confirmed what we thought all along.

“Wala kaming maisip na magandang pangalan so, ‘yun wala na lang,” he says. (WAKU SAUNAR)

