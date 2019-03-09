6.2-quake rattles Siargao

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BUTUAN CITY – A powerful magnitude-6.2 tectonic earthquake struck Siargao Island before midnight Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 11:06 p.m. Its epicenter was plotted 38 kilometers northwest of Burgos, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte and had a depth of 16 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity 5 in Burgos, Siargao Island; Surigao City, and Dinagat Island; Intensity 4 in Butuan City, Abuyog, Leyte; and Hinunangan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, and Tacloban City, Southern Leyte; Intensity 3 in Palo, Leyte; Borongan City, Cebu City, and Gingoog City; Intensity 2 in Camiguin Island and Argao City; and Intensity 1 in Alabel, Sarangani, Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City, San Francisco, Cebu, and Ormoc City.

Many residents were awakened and immediately ran to the streets during the earthquake that originated from the Surigao trench. No one was reported killed or injured in the earthquake.

No damage to properties from the earthquake was reported. Phivolcs is expecting aftershocks.

Twelve mild aftershocks were recorded yesterday with the strongest at magnitude-3.8 at 3:55 a.m. and its epicenter was also located in Burgos, Siargao Island with a depth of 17 kms. (Mike Crismundo)

Related

comments