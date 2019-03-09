ABL: Alab spoils McKinney scoring splurge

by Jonas Terrado

Game Sunday (Changhua, Taiwan)

3 p.m. — Formosa vs Alab Pilipinas

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas another explosion by Fil-American Mikh McKinney to complete a 101-96 comeback victory over the Macau Black Bears in the ASEAN Basketball League at The Arena in San Juan.

Alab erased an 11-point deficit to overcome McKinney’s new career-high 50 points while moving a win shy of completing a 10-game sweep of its matches at home.

PJ Ramos had 29 points and 16 rebounds, Renaldo Balkman posted 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Ray Parks Jr. added 22 points, five rebounds and five assists as Alab improved to a league-best 18-4 record.

The result also put Alab three victories shy of clinching the top spot in the eight-team playoffs.

McKinney shot 17-of-29 from the field to set a new career-high but the Black Bears blew a 57-46 halftime lead and fell to 12-10.

