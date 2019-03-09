  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Businessman shot dead in Malabon

    A businessman on his way home was gunned down by two unidentified men onboard a motorcycle in Malabon City Thursday.

    The Malabon City police identified the victim as Jonathan Verances, 31, a motorcycle trader and resident of Malabon.

    Investigation showed that Verances was on his way home onboard a motorcycle when two men flagged him down on Bagumbayan North.

    A chase between the victim and the suspects ensued after Verances sped off towards C-4 road.

    The suspects caught up with him at the corner of C-4 and Manapat St. in Barangay Tañong and shot him on different parts of his body, killing him instantly at around 12:50 a.m.

    The suspects carted away his bag and his helmet.

    Police are thoroughly investigating the incident. (Joseph Almer Pedrajas)

