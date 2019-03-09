Businessman shot dead in Malabon

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A businessman on his way home was gunned down by two unidentified men onboard a motorcycle in Malabon City Thursday.

The Malabon City police identified the victim as Jonathan Verances, 31, a motorcycle trader and resident of Malabon.

Investigation showed that Verances was on his way home onboard a motorcycle when two men flagged him down on Bagumbayan North.

A chase between the victim and the suspects ensued after Verances sped off towards C-4 road.

The suspects caught up with him at the corner of C-4 and Manapat St. in Barangay Tañong and shot him on different parts of his body, killing him instantly at around 12:50 a.m.

The suspects carted away his bag and his helmet.

Police are thoroughly investigating the incident. (Joseph Almer Pedrajas)

Related

comments