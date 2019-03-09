Warm, humid weather seen this week

Warm and humid weather will prevail throughout most of the archipelago this week, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said yesterday.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said the easterlies or warm air originating from the Pacific Ocean will prevail over Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, and Mindanao today.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced in these areas.

PAGASA advised the public to be alert against possible flash floods during severe thunderstorms.

Perez said the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will persist, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies due to the easterlies.

Tomorrow, PAGASA said Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan will be cloudy with light rains and some isolated rain showers.

The tail-end of a cold front may begin to affect the northern portion of Northern Luzon Tuesday which may last until Friday.

PAGASA said the easterlies will dominate throughout the archipelago, especially over Bicol, Visayas, and Mindanao throughout the week.

The weather condition will be fair apart from partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers mostly on the eastern side of the country.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

