ABL: Alab bows to Formosa

Shorthanded San Miguel Alab Pilipinas lost firm grip of the lead in the fourth quarter and fell 79-71 to Formosa Dreamers in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Changhua County Stadium in Taiwan.



Ray Parks Jr. tried to carry the load for Alab with his offensive surge in the absence of Renaldo Balkman and several players but the host Dreamers went on a searing windup to close in on the Filipino cagers for the top spot.

Parks’ 27 points went to waste as Alab dropped to 18-5 while allowing Formosa to move within a game of the top spot in the standings with three games remaining in the regular season.

Alab also was forced to play parts of the second half without 7-foot-4 PJ Ramos due to four personal fouls. (Jonas Terrado)

