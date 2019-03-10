ABL: Alab seeks revenge vs Formosa

Game Today (Changhua, Taiwan)

3 p.m. – Formosa vs Alab Pilipinas

The health of San Miguel Alab Pilipinas will be a major concern when it takes on the Formosa Dreamers in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Changhua County Stadium in Taiwan.



Alab goes into the 3 p.m. match coming off a hard-fought 101-96 victory over the Macau Black Bears in San Juan but is dealing with injuries to key players.

Renaldo Balkman could be out due to a possible concussion after hitting his head against the Black Bears while Caelan Tiongson, Brandon Rosser and Lawrence Domingo are also dealing with injuries.

Coach Jimmy Alapag is hoping that their conditions won’t hurt Alab as it enters the final stretch of the regular season.

Alab holds the league’s best record at 18-4 but Formosa is not far ahead with a 15-6 slate.

