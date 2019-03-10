Cop arrested for firing gun inside Manila apartment

A drunk police officer was arrested by his colleagues after he allegedly opened fire inside his rented apartment

in Sampaloc, Manila Saturday.

The Manila Police District Station 4 (Sampaloc) identified the suspect as Police Master Sgt. Winefer Molina, 42, married, and a police officer assigned at the Quezon City Police District Station 2 (Masambong).

“‘Yung may-ari ng tinutuluyan niya ‘yung nakarinig at nakakita sa kanya na sobrang lasing. Nakapasok pa nga ‘yung may-ari kasi hindi niya natanggal yung susi sa doorknob,” MPD Station 4 Public Information Office chief Police Capt. Philipp Ines said.

Investigation showed that residents near his rented apartment heard a gunshot from his unit at around 9:30 p.m.

Ines said the owner of Molina’s apartment immediately reported the incident to the police.

Members of the MPD Station 4 Calabash Police Community Precinct went to the place of incident with the owner and arrested Molina who was then lying on his bed beside with a 9 mm pistol, his service firearm, a magazine loaded with three bullets, and one spent shell.

The suspect was brought to a hospital for a medical examination and subsequently to the MPD General Assignment and Investigation Section.

A case of alarm and scandal will be filed against him. (Erma Edera)

