Duterte tells women: Don’t go near priests

Continuing his tirades against the Catholic Church, President Duterte has advised women to not go near priests because they might just get raped.

Duterte made the statement following reports that a Filipino priest has been charged with raping a teenage altar girl and recording their sexual encounter five years ago.

In a speech in Sagay City, Negros Occidental, Duterte criticized the Catholic Church anew, saying people should also read the newspaper instead of just “believing” in their religion.

“Ayaw mo’g tuo anang relihiyon ninyo oy. Tuo lang nako. B*** s***. Basaha sa newspaper,” he said. “Naa na puy pari nga Pilipino nademanda. Four years ago nahitabo iyang gi-rape ang bata, karon dako na. Nipiyak na. Pilipino ha. Kadtong usa ngari, tung four years old nga iyang gi… Unya muingon dayon nga muanha sa simbahan, mangasaba pa,” he added.

The President said that members of the clergy are talking about living a righteous life but they themselves are doing otherwise.

“‘Ang katarungan atong sundon nga kita mga Kristyanos mabuhi sa matarong nga panginabuhi. Dili ta mangawat, dili ta mangremedyo’g babae, pero kami usahay, mao nay among buhaton. Pero pari man mi, pasagdi lang mi,'” Duterte said. “You better think. There is God. Naay Ginoo. Walay problema na. Kamong mga komunista naay Ginoo. Pero pwede mo mudiretso sa iya,” he added.

Duterte advised women to not go near priests because they might just get raped. “Kamong mga babae labi na, ayaw na mo muduol-duol anang mga pari kay ang – kanang man iyang… Pagduol ninyo gasimhot-simhot na na sa imong lawas,” he said.

“Pag makanto ka diha sa simbahan, patay ka. Pangulitawhan ka dayon. Kahibaw ka og ngano? Laki man gud,” he added.

The priest, Rev. Armand Garcia, 49, turned himself in last Monday to authorities in the United States and later posted 10 percent of his $250,000 bail (about P13 million).

Duterte said in jest that it was God’s mistake for giving human beings their genitals. “Unya ang Ginoo, gibutangan man nimo’g otin. Unsaon man na nila? Ilang ibunal-bunal diha sa purtahan kada buntag? Ang nasayop, kana ang Ginoo. Dili kita,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

