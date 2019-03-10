NU spikers too much for Tigers

by Kristel Satumbaga

Defending champion National University displayed its might and clobbered University of Santo Tomas, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21, yesterday for solo second in UAAP men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Bryan Bagunas and Angelo Almendras combined for 25 kills in steering the Bulldogs to 44 attacks compared to the Tigers’ 28 en route to their fourth win in five outings.

The victory moved them half a game behind unbeaten Far Eastern University, which sports a 5-0 card.

Bagunas and Almendras finished with 14 and 12 points, getting a big lift from Ave Retamar, who had 28 excellent sets.

Francis Saura also contributed with 10 points including two blocks.

UST dropped to 3-3 with Joshua Umandal become the lone double-digit scorer with 13 points. Manuel Medina and Jayvee Sumagaysay were limited to eight points apiece.

Meanwhile, La Salle avoided a collapse with a 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13 win over University of the East for its second win against four defeats.

