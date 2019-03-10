Sara assails Leni’s courage

LIPA CITY, Batangas – After questioning the Vice President’s integrity, Hugpong ng Pagbabago chairperson and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is now assailing Vice President Leni Robredo’s brand of courage.

Leading the Hugpong ng Pagbabago senatorial campaign caravan, Duterte chided anew the second most powerful leader in the country, accusing her of hiding behind the cloak of anonymity as they debate on honesty and integrity in public service.

Duterte and Robredo, likely to face each other in the 2022 presidential race, have been arguing over the honesty issue after the presidential daughter tried to downplay Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos’ alleged bogus school records.

“A reminder to Leni Robredo: Kapag umatake ka, at sinagot ka ng inatake mo to question your authority to speak on integrity and honesty, do not retreat behind a “Robredo Camp” to answer for you and the argument you started,” said Duterte. She added: “It says a lot about your fake courage.”

In Calamba City, Laguna, Duterte questioned Robredo’s victory in the 2016 vice presidential race, saying that she remains a “fake Vice President” because of the pending electoral protest against her. “Yung electoral protest; her attempt to copy her late husband, Secretary Jesse Robredo (which) fails; and her refusal to address her relationship to a married man,” Duterte told reporters.

“She’s not honest. We can see that. Everybody can see that,” the lady mayor stressed.

Since Robredo is incapable of being honest, she should take her advice and give up her dreams of becoming president, stated Duterte.

Earlier, Robredo pounced at Duterte as the Davao City mayor tried to defend Marcos from accusations that she lied about her school records.

In an apparent jab at the mayor, Robredo urged all candidates to be honest and tell the truth about themselves. She pointed out that lying is an insult to voters.

Duterte clarified that her statement about being honest as a politician has been taken out of contest.

“Ang sinabi ko, dapat hindi nila ginagawang issue ang honesty because sila mismo, they are liars,” she said.

She explained that the Constitution does not provide “honesty” as a requirement. “Kung honesty ang paguusapan natin, disqualified lahat iyan,” she said.

Duterte said: “The reason why good moral character is not a requirement to run for Vice President is because we have so many Leni Robredos in this world.”

“And if she insists in saying that you have to be honest to run for public office, then she must say goodbye to her dreams of becoming President,” Duterte said. (Ben R. Rosario)

