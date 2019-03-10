Tan, Rodriguez off to hot start

PUERTO GALERA – Bea Tan and Dij Rodriguez made quick work of University of Santo Tomas’ Mer Jauculan and Derie Virtusio, 21-11, 21-7, for a winning start in the women’s division of the BVR on Tour Amazing Puerto Galera Dreamwave Open Saturday at the Dreamwave White Beach here.



Not to be outdone was the sister tandem of Roma Joy and Roma Mae Doromal, who swept Air Force’s Angel Antipuesto and Mikaela Andres, 21-10, 21-11.

Ranran Abdilla and Jessie Lopez, the December Open men’s division champion, also had a smashing start, as the Air Force duo scored a 21-18, 21-13 victory over National University’s Edward Camposano and James Buytrago.

But KR Guzman and Krung Arbasto, who ruled the Dumaguete leg last November, were ambushed by UST’s UST’s Rancel Varga and Ef Dimaculangan, 21-15, 18-21, 15-13.

In other women’s opening day matches, Air Force’s May Ann Pantino and Jossa Cabalsa outlasted Dzi Gervacio and Nicole Tiamzon, 21-18, 12-21, 15-10, while Antipuesto and Andres bested FEU-Diliman’s Lyann Louise de Guzman and Nikka Ann Medina, 21-9, 21-17.

