Diocese of Balanga issues Lenten challenges

Since Catholics mark the Lenten season by doing good works, fasting, and praying, the Diocese of Balanga in Bataan came out with a list of “Lenten challenges” which the faithful can do.

The list contains challenges such as not spreading fake news or cursing, among others.

The 31 Lenten challenges are:

I will not take any soda drink every Monday. I will not take ice cream, cakes, or cookies every Wednesday. I will not eat meat on Friday. I will sacrifice my two day snacks once a week. I will not use my cellphone or Ipad after office hours and use that time for my family. Choose a biblical passage from the Gospel of St. Matthew and share it to your friends. Choose a biblical passage from the Gospel of St. Mark and share to your family members. Choose a biblical passage from the Gospel of St. Luke and share to your officemates. Choose a biblical passage from St. John and share it to your best friends. Say inspiring, encouraging words to someone. Buy a simple gift from your savings for your parents. Surprise your husband or wife with your loving, caring gesture. Don’t listen, don’t spread fake news. Don’t gossip. Don’t complain nor make offensive or abusive commentary. Don’t curse nor belittle someone. Pick up a trash, always use the garbage bins, and don’t litter. Offer Holy Masses for all the souls in Purgatory. Offer Holy Masses for your friend’s intentions. Pray for someone who you like least. Perform good deeds without being noticed or attracting publicity. Go to confession and encourage your friends for confession. Bring someone to Holy Mass and be faithful to your Sunday obligations. Begin and end your day with prayers. Visit and assist a sick or needy person. Light a candle for someone whom you like least. Assist and help in your parish church. Assist and cooperate in your school or community activity. Read a life of a woman saint and retell it to your friends. Read a life of a man saint and summarize it to your friends. From what you save from not taking soda drinks, eating cakes or ice cream, and from sacrificed snacks, donate it to charity.

“This is monthly for this season of Lent, and just be sure that every day you have done something beneficial, a blessing to yourself and to others,” Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos said.

The Lenten season in the country started on March 6, Ash Wednesday. (Leslie Aquino)

