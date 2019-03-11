Duterte won’t sign ‘illegal’ budget

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte said last night that he will not sign anything that will be deemed illegal as both houses of Congress continue to argue about the proposed 2019 national budget.

Duterte made the statement after Sen. Ping Lacson said that the government may have to operate under a reenacted budget until August because of the controversies surrounding the General Appropriations Act.

In a speech in Malacañang, Duterte recognized that there is still an ongoing debate at the Congress about the budget.

“I’ve said my piece: I will not sign anything that will be an illegal document,” Duterte assured.

Duterte also raised the dangers of working on a reenacted budget, saying it will affect everyone and everything in the country.

“Magkaroon tayo ng slide sa GDP niyan if we are going to reenact the budget,” he said.

“Everyone will suffer including our law enforcement,” he added.

Lacson had earlier alleged that House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo directed the realignments of P25 million from the Department of Health for her favored congressmen.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III also said that the House of Representatives allegedly realigned some P79 billion under the ratified 2019 national budget. (Argyll Geducos)

Related

comments